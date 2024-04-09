Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Workshop [Image 3 of 10]

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Workshop

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Cmdr. John Parizek, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central assistant operations officer gives his opening remarks during the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) workshop aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 9, 2024. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released)

