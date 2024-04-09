Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project

U.S. Airmen with the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron, 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group and Philippine service members with the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing construct a two-classroom building as part of an engineering civic action project held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at San Agustin Elementary School in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines, April 11, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

