Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project [Image 3 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project

    SAN FERNANDO, PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John O’Rourke, a structural maintenance specialist with the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron, 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group, passes a cinder block to Philippine Air Force Staff Sgt. Alvin P. Arnante, a welder and mason with the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing, during the construction of a two-classroom building as part of an engineering civic action project, held before Exercise Balikatan 24, at San Agustin Elementary School in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines, April 11, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 02:26
    Photo ID: 8335993
    VIRIN: 240411-M-FP389-1216
    Resolution: 4867x3245
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: SAN FERNANDO, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project
    Balikatan 24: San Agustin Elementary School Engineering Civic Action Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    US Marines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT