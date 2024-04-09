U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor McCall, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels lab, sits in a chair with his child during a Month of the Military Child picnic at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. MotMC serves as a time to pay tribute to the distinctive journeys and sacrifices of children within military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8335708
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-CN389-1077
|Resolution:
|5264x3502
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
