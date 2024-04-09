Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic

    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor McCall, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels lab, sits in a chair with his child during a Month of the Military Child picnic at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. MotMC serves as a time to pay tribute to the distinctive journeys and sacrifices of children within military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

