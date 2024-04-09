Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic [Image 3 of 5]

    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. military members assigned to Osan Air Base and their families attend a Month of the Military Child picnic at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. Each year, MotMC acknowledges the resilience displayed by children within military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8335707
    VIRIN: 240410-F-CN389-1058
    Resolution: 5829x3878
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic
    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic
    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic
    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic
    Osan Elementary School hosts MOTMC picnic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    resilience
    Month of the Military Child
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Elementary School
    OES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT