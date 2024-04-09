Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Glenda Armstrong, a quality assurance trainer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s North Star Inn, greets Sexual Assault Prevention and Response open house attendees at JBER, Alaska, April 10, 2022. Programs like the U.S. Air Force’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or SAPR, and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, play a crucial role in addressing and combating sexual violence within military communities. The significance of the programs’ initiatives, their impact on service members, and the ongoing efforts aid in creating a safer, supportive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    SAPR
    USAF
    JBER

