Glenda Armstrong, a quality assurance trainer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s North Star Inn, greets Sexual Assault Prevention and Response open house attendees at JBER, Alaska, April 10, 2022. Programs like the U.S. Air Force’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or SAPR, and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, play a crucial role in addressing and combating sexual violence within military communities. The significance of the programs’ initiatives, their impact on service members, and the ongoing efforts aid in creating a safer, supportive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8335673
|VIRIN:
|240411-F-YB356-1073
|Resolution:
|2159x2878
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sexual Assault Prevention teams support JBER
