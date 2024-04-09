Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER

U.S. Air Force Airman Destinee Williams, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team volunteer, talks with Kelly Chipemba, a True North licensed clinical social worker assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, during a SAPR open house at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 10, 2022. Programs like the U.S. Air Force’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or SAPR, and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, play a crucial role in addressing and combating sexual violence within military communities. The significance of the programs’ initiatives, their impact on service members, and the ongoing efforts aid in creating a safer, supportive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

