    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER [Image 4 of 4]

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman Destinee Williams, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team volunteer, talks with Kelly Chipemba, a True North licensed clinical social worker assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, during a SAPR open house at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 10, 2022. Programs like the U.S. Air Force’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or SAPR, and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, play a crucial role in addressing and combating sexual violence within military communities. The significance of the programs’ initiatives, their impact on service members, and the ongoing efforts aid in creating a safer, supportive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams support JBER
    SAPR
    USAF
    JBER

