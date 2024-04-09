SpaceWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at Space Symposium - Day 3

Rachel Braun, SpaceWERX Space Ventures, talks to an attendee at Space Symposium at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 11, 2024. As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 906 contracts worth more than $690 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

