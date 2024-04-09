Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpaceWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at Space Symposium - Day 3 [Image 2 of 6]

    SpaceWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at Space Symposium - Day 3

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Cody Bronkar, SpaceWERX portfolio manager, talks to an attendee at Space Symposium at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 11, 2024. As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 906 contracts worth more than $690 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    USSF
    Space Symposium
    AFWERX
    SpaceWERX

