Ship Simulation

NORFOLK, Va. (April 5, 2024) Lt. j.g. Deborah Sangregory, ship's secretary for the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participates in a simulated ship handling exercise at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, April 5, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

