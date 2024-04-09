NORFOLK, Va. (April 5, 2024) Cmdr. Doug Ivanac, navigator for the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), briefs Sailors on a navigation plan as part of a simulated ship handling exercise at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, April 5, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 18:05 Photo ID: 8335568 VIRIN: 240405-N-QF111-1014 Resolution: 5232x3270 Size: 2.13 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship Simulation [Image 3 of 3], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.