NORFOLK, Va. (April 5, 2024) Cmdr. Doug Ivanac, navigator for the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), briefs Sailors on a navigation plan as part of a simulated ship handling exercise at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, April 5, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8335568
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-QF111-1014
|Resolution:
|5232x3270
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ship Simulation [Image 3 of 3], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT