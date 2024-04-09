Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship Simulation

    Ship Simulation

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 5, 2024) Cmdr. Doug Ivanac, navigator for the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), briefs Sailors on a navigation plan as part of a simulated ship handling exercise at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, April 5, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8335568
    VIRIN: 240405-N-QF111-1014
    Resolution: 5232x3270
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Navigation
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Simulator
    U.S. Navy
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    QF111

