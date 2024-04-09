Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return [Image 3 of 6]

    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, are greeted by family and wing personnel as they return from a six-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 10, 2024. Approximately 150 Swamp Fox Airmen deployed in support of 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the unit’s first deployment as an expeditionary air base team under the new Air Force Force Generation model. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8335163
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-OC138-1022
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 10.71 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing Return from First AFFORGEN Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169 FW
    deployment
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    AFFORGEN
    XAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT