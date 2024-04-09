Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing Return from First AFFORGEN Deployment

    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, are...... read more read more

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Story by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. - Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing redeployed to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 10, 2024. The service members deployed in October as part of the new Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

    During their deployment, they fulfilled the tasking order from 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), offering agile combat support and strengthening partnerships crucial for CENTCOM operations.

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Michael Ferrario, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, expressed his gratitude to the airmen for the jobs they performed during the last six months. “Our airmen played a critical role in executing a mission of national, regional, and global importance. They trained extensively to execute any mission they may be called to do, and I am proud of how they performed and represented the Air National Guard and the state of South Carolina.”

    Although the members of the 169th Fighter Wing have returned home, their mission remains ongoing. The 169th Fighter Wing continues to uphold readiness, ensuring that the challenges of tomorrow are met with preparedness today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:41
    Story ID: 468359
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing Return from First AFFORGEN Deployment, by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Airbase Deployment Return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return
    169th Fighter Wing Expeditionary Air Base deployment return

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    SCANG
    169FW
    AFFORGEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT