Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing Return from First AFFORGEN Deployment

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, are greeted by family and wing personnel as they return from a six-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 10, 2024. Approximately 150 Swamp Fox Airmen deployed in support of 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the unit's first deployment as an expeditionary air base team under the new Air Force Force Generation model. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. - Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing redeployed to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 10, 2024. The service members deployed in October as part of the new Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



During their deployment, they fulfilled the tasking order from 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), offering agile combat support and strengthening partnerships crucial for CENTCOM operations.



U.S. Air Force Colonel Michael Ferrario, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, expressed his gratitude to the airmen for the jobs they performed during the last six months. “Our airmen played a critical role in executing a mission of national, regional, and global importance. They trained extensively to execute any mission they may be called to do, and I am proud of how they performed and represented the Air National Guard and the state of South Carolina.”



Although the members of the 169th Fighter Wing have returned home, their mission remains ongoing. The 169th Fighter Wing continues to uphold readiness, ensuring that the challenges of tomorrow are met with preparedness today.