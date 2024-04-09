Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL hosts 14th annual research symposium [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCCL hosts 14th annual research symposium

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Attendees of the Navy Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) Research Symposium view medical research poster presentations, at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on April 11, 2024. This is the 14th Annual Research Symposium hosted by NMCCL when research is showcased across a broad spectrum of medical and non-medical personnel such as corpsmen, nurses, medical students, residents, and more.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8334841
    VIRIN: 240411-N-FB730-1025
    Resolution: 6261x5241
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL hosts 14th annual research symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Lejeune
    research symposium
    NMCCL

