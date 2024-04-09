Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Information System Technician 2nd Class Wyatt Swartzel, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Hurricane, Utah, pulls cable through a passageway as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staying Connected [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

