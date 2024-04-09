Information System Technician 2nd Class Wyatt Swartzel, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Hurricane, Utah, pulls cable through a passageway as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 14:05 Photo ID: 8334828 VIRIN: 240410-N-JB475-1025 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.13 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HURRICANE, UT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying Connected [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.