Preserving Lives

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Halen Schwendinger, right, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Rushford, Minnesota and Sgt. Bryan Canter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Lenoir City, Tennessee, inspect a life preserver as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

