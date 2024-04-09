Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Aviation Battalion Flies Over Washington, D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom [Image 2 of 2]

    12th Aviation Battalion Flies Over Washington, D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Priest 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army Capt. Chris Bissett and Warrant Officer Eric Mendoza, pilots, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Pechacek, crew chief, all assigned to Alpha Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, fly a VH-60M Black Hawk helicopter past the White House, Washington, D.C., March 25, 2024. The 12th Aviation Battalion uses VH-60M "gold top" Black Hawks to conduct priority air transport in support of Department of the Army senior leadership and other senior Department of Defense officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas A. Priest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8334819
    VIRIN: 240325-F-WF811-1877
    Resolution: 6313x4209
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Aviation Battalion Flies Over Washington, D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th Aviation Battalion Flies Over Washington, D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom
    12th Aviation Battalion Flies Over Washington, D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    helicopter pilot
    MDW
    JTF-NCR
    TAAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT