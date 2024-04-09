U.S. Army Capt. Chris Bissett and Warrant Officer Eric Mendoza, pilots, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Pechacek, crew chief, all assigned to Alpha Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, fly a VH-60M Black Hawk helicopter over downtown Washington, D.C., March 25, 2024. The 12th Aviation Battalion uses VH-60M "gold top" Black Hawks to conduct priority air transport in support of Department of the Army senior leadership and other senior Department of Defense officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas A. Priest)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 13:57 Photo ID: 8334818 VIRIN: 240325-F-WF811-1861 Resolution: 4312x6468 Size: 6.14 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Aviation Battalion Flies Over Washington, D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.