    USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 2 of 3]

    USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A U.S Space Force mission, carrying the first Weather System Follow-on – Microwave (WSF-M) satellite, launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 11, 2024, at 7:24 a.m. PDT. The WSF-M represents the next-generation operational environmental satellite system for the Department of Defense, providing critical and actionable environmental intelligence to military operations in all warfighting domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    This work, USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

