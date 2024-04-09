Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 9, 2024) Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, speaks with Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, director of Fleet Ordnance and Supply, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, in the galley aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during a visit, April 9, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)

    This work, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine visits USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 2 of 2], by SR Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

