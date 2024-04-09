Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine visits USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

NORFOLK, Va. (April 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, director of Fleet Ordnance and Supply, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, is piped aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during a visit, April 9, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)
