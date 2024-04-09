Convoy To Saber Strike 24

U.S. Army Spc. Arianna Flores, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at the Convoy Support Center (CSC) on Wettiner-Kaserne military base in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. The Soldiers stopped at the CSC to fuel up their vehicles before continuing on their convoy toward a training site for Saber Strike 24. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

