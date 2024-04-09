U.S. Army Spc. Arianna Flores, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at the Convoy Support Center (CSC) on Wettiner-Kaserne military base in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. The Soldiers stopped at the CSC to fuel up their vehicles before continuing on their convoy toward a training site for Saber Strike 24. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8333934
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-DQ743-1054
|Resolution:
|3971x5559
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FRANKENBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
