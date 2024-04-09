Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 1 of 2]

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24

    FRANKENBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A convoy of U.S. Army Stryker armored fighting vehicles assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stage themselves for refueling at a Convoy Support Center (CSC) in Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. From the CSC, the convoy moved toward a training site for Saber Strike 24. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 05:33
    Photo ID: 8333933
    VIRIN: 240409-A-DQ743-1066
    Resolution: 4480x6272
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: FRANKENBERG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24
    Convoy To Saber Strike 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Vcorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT