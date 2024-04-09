Convoy To Saber Strike 24

A convoy of U.S. Army Stryker armored fighting vehicles assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stage themselves for refueling at a Convoy Support Center (CSC) in Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. From the CSC, the convoy moved toward a training site for Saber Strike 24. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

