A convoy of U.S. Army Stryker armored fighting vehicles assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stage themselves for refueling at a Convoy Support Center (CSC) in Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. From the CSC, the convoy moved toward a training site for Saber Strike 24. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8333933
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-DQ743-1066
|Resolution:
|4480x6272
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FRANKENBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
