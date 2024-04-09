Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 2 of 2]

    JEDRZYCHOWICE, POLAND

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Polish soldier inspects a Stryker armored fighting vehicle attached to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the German-Polish border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. The U.S. Army vehicles were inspected for proper maintenance and safety before they continued to their training site in Poland. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8333930
    VIRIN: 240409-A-UG798-1005
    Resolution: 5669x3781
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: JEDRZYCHOWICE, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

