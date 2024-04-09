Convoy to Saber Strike 24

A Polish soldier inspects a Stryker armored fighting vehicle attached to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the German-Polish border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. The U.S. Army vehicles were inspected for proper maintenance and safety before they continued to their training site in Poland. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson)

