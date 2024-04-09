Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 1 of 2]

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    JEDRZYCHOWICE, POLAND

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment arrive at the German-Poland border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, for an inspection from the Polish Armed Forces for proper maintenance and safety April 9, 2024. The vehicles in the convoy are the first element of U.S. forces participating in Saber Strike 24, the first iteration of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)’s DEFENDER 24 series. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 05:14
    Location: JEDRZYCHOWICE, PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Vcorps
    SaberStrike
    DefenderEurope
    SrongerTogether

