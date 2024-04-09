U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment arrive at the German-Poland border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, for an inspection from the Polish Armed Forces for proper maintenance and safety April 9, 2024. The vehicles in the convoy are the first element of U.S. forces participating in Saber Strike 24, the first iteration of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)’s DEFENDER 24 series. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8333929 VIRIN: 240409-A-UG798-1006 Resolution: 6200x4135 Size: 1.47 MB Location: JEDRZYCHOWICE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.