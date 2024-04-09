Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division alongside Philippine Army service members with the Aviation Regiment, prepare for flight operations in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 10, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

