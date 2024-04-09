Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services [Image 9 of 10]

    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division alongside Philippine Army service members with the Aviation Regiment, prepare for flight operations in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 10, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 03:50
    Photo ID: 8333858
    VIRIN: 240410-A-CJ630-6143
    Resolution: 6116x4077
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services
    Salaknib 24 | Air Traffic Control Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FriendsPartnersAllies, SK24, Salaknib 24, Salaknib, JointForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT