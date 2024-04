U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment Charlie company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receive a briefing before a live fire drills during a night Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Rodriguez Live fire Complex, Republic of Korea, on January 08, 2024. CALFEX is done to demonstrate the unit’s ability to enhance interoperability and lethality within the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8333673 VIRIN: 240108-A-GU297-3831 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.71 MB Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIGHT CALFEX 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.