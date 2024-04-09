U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment Charlie company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, advance to an objective during a night Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Rodriguez Live fire Complex, Republic of Korea, on January 08, 2024. CALFEX is done to demonstrate the unit’s ability to enhance interoperability and lethality within the Republic of Korea. (U.S Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8333671 VIRIN: 240108-A-GU297-7426 Resolution: 6687x4458 Size: 5.55 MB Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIGHT CALFEX 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.