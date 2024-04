Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture

Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) A contractor utilizes a forklift to load old furniture that is placed on pallets at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility, located near Newport News Shipbuilding. The palletized furniture will be loaded onto a tractor trailer and eventually transported elsewhere. The berthing facility received new furniture for each room in the barracks, which adds to the ongoing quality of life enhancements at the facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

