    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 1 of 6]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) A contractor utilizes a forklift to load old furniture that is placed on pallets at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility, located near Newport News Shipbuilding. The palletized furniture will be loaded onto a tractor trailer and eventually transported elsewhere. The berthing facility received new furniture for each room in the barracks, which adds to the ongoing quality of life enhancements at the facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:52
    VIRIN: 240410-N-TG517-2623
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    This work, Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility
    Quality of Life Upgrades

