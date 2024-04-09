Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Ospreys with VMM-165 (Rein.) Embark USS Boxer [Image 9 of 10]

    MV-22B Ospreys with VMM-165 (Rein.) Embark USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Janowiak, a V-22 tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Wisconsin, prepares to exit an MV-22B Osprey after landing aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 5, 2024. VMM-165 (Rein.) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the integration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and aircrews achieve proficiency. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Aviation Combat Element
    Naval Integration
    USMCNews

