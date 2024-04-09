MV-22B Ospreys with VMM-165 (Rein.) Embark USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 5, 2024. VMM-165 (Rein.) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the integration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and aircrews achieve proficiency. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

