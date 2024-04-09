MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, and his wife, Navy Ombudsman-at-Large Evelyn Honea, speak about the importance of the military family and community connections during the Blue Star Families event, “Rethink, Recruit, Retain: Saving the All-Volunteer Force” held at the United States Capitol Building Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., Mar. 12, 2024. One of MCPON Honea’s priorities focuses on building and maintaining strong connections with one another, to include ensuring military families are both well-equipped with resources and support within the communities they serve. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

