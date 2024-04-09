Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event [Image 2 of 3]

    MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys  

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, right, and his wife, Navy Ombudsman-at-Large Evelyn Honea, left, speak about the importance of the military family and community connections during the Blue Star Families event, “Rethink, Recruit, Retain: Saving the All-Volunteer Force” held at the United States Capitol Building Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., Mar. 12, 2024. One of MCPON Honea’s priorities focuses on building and maintaining strong connections with one another, to include ensuring military families are both well-equipped with resources and support within the communities they serve. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8333131
    VIRIN: 240212-N-GR120-1368
    Resolution: 5647x3757
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event
    MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event
    MCPON James Honea and OAL Evelyn Honea speak at Blue Star Families event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    employment
    military family
    opportunities
    spousal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT