LRS Airmen don NVGs

Master Sgt. Andrew Pankau, a ground transportation specialist assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, installs a mount for night vision goggles at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 6, 2024. The Airmen were conducting night vision goggle training as part of a multi-capable airmen training event organized for the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US