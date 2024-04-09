Master Sgt. Andrew Pankau, a ground transportation specialist assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, installs a mount for night vision goggles at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 6, 2024. The Airmen were conducting night vision goggle training as part of a multi-capable airmen training event organized for the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8332463
|VIRIN:
|240406-Z-UP142-2084
|Resolution:
|2624x3936
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS Airmen don NVGs [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
