    LRS Airmen don NVGs [Image 3 of 4]

    LRS Airmen don NVGs

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Dane Weber, an air transportation function specialist assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, inspects night vision goggles at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 6, 2024. The Airmen were conducting night vision goggle training as part of a multi-capable airmen training event organized for the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:23
    Photo ID: 8332462
    VIRIN: 240406-Z-UP142-2066
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Air National Guard
    Night vision
    NVG
    mca

