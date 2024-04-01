LRS Airmen don NVGs

Master Sgt. Dane Weber, an air transportation function specialist assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, inspects night vision goggles at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 6, 2024. The Airmen were conducting night vision goggle training as part of a multi-capable airmen training event organized for the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

