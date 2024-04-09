Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues salvage operations at Key Bridge Response 2024 incident [Image 8 of 8]

    Unified Command continues salvage operations at Key Bridge Response 2024 incident

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Two Unified Command Maryland Transportation Authority Police boat crews conduct operations near the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse incident site in Baltimore, April 9, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:27
    Photo ID: 8332448
    VIRIN: 240409-G-N0310-1046
    Resolution: 5924x3950
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Baltimore
    Coast Guard
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response

