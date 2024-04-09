Unified Command continues salvage operations at Key Bridge Response 2024 incident

Two Unified Command Maryland Transportation Authority Police boat crews conduct operations near the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse incident site in Baltimore, April 9, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

