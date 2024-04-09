Unified Command continues salvage operations at Key Bridge Response 2024 incident

Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvage operations continue on the M/V Dali in Baltimore, April 9, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:27 Photo ID: 8332447 VIRIN: 240409-G-N0310-1029 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 5.07 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN