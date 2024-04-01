U.S. Army Capt. Malik Shakoor, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Chaplain, speaks during a prayer breakfast Apr. 10 at Sembach, Germany. Shakoor was invited as the guest speaker and focused on two priceless topics: "Don't wait for a blessing to be a blessing" and "We often pray for favors but God gives us opportunities." The 10th AAMDC Religious Affairs hosts a Prayer Breakfast quarterly as a connective tissue to build bonds with soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8331952
|VIRIN:
|240410-A-JK865-2089
|Resolution:
|4547x3638
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC religious affairs host prayer breakfast [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS
