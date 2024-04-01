Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Allies and Partners Engagement 2024 [Image 10 of 16]

    10th AAMDC Allies and Partners Engagement 2024

    RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Attendees from 10 nations pose for a group photo during the during the Allies and Partners high level talks discussion on Apr. 9, 2024, at Sembach Germany. Representatives from the Netherlands, France, Italy, Romania, Greece, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, and Germany attended the engagement (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

