10th AAMDC Allies and Partners Engagement 2024

Attendees from 10 nations pose for a group photo during the during the Allies and Partners high level talks discussion on Apr. 9, 2024, at Sembach Germany. Representatives from the Netherlands, France, Italy, Romania, Greece, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, and Germany attended the engagement (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

