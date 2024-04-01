Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders hold memorial service for 80th anniversary of Lancaster crash victims [Image 11 of 14]

    Pathfinders hold memorial service for 80th anniversary of Lancaster crash victims

    RAF WELFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A model Lancaster DV290 built by the Medway Veteran’s Modelling Club in Kent is displayed after a memorial service at RAF Welford, England, March 27, 2024. U.S. and U.K. military personnel along with RAF Welford base members and local community honored the crew of a 101st Squadron Lancaster DV290 that crashed 80 years ago March 31, 1944, upon returning to RAF Welford from a raid on Nuremberg, Germany during WWII. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid a joint U.S. and U.K. wreath laying ceremony takes place to remember the multinational 101st Squadron crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Memorial
    Lancaster
    Pathfinders
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

