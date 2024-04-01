Pathfinders hold memorial service for 80th anniversary of Lancaster crash victims

Simon Muir, High Sheriff of the Royal County of Berkshire, bows his head after a memorial service at RAF Welford, England, March 27, 2024. U.S. and U.K. military personnel along with RAF Welford base members and local community honored the crew of a 101st Squadron Lancaster DV290 that crashed 80 years ago March 31, 1944, upon returning to RAF Welford from a raid on Nuremberg, Germany during WWII. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid a joint U.S. and U.K. wreath laying ceremony takes place to remember the multinational 101st Squadron crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
