    BLT 1/5 Conducts At-Sea Deck Shoot [Image 7 of 8]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts At-Sea Deck Shoot

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 6, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 23:04
    VIRIN: 240406-M-YF186-1356
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
