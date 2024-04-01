BLT 1/5 Conducts At-Sea Deck Shoot

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Idan Urrutia, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Cuba, fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 6, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

