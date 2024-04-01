Lt. j.g. Mary Sims recognized for sustained performance

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam leadership recognizes Lt. j.g. Mary Sims for setting an example of excellence on the vast waters of the Pacific Ocean with the prestigious inaugural Sector Guam Officer Excellence Award for the second half of 2023 for her unwavering devotion to duty and outstanding leadership in Guam on March 21, 2024. Sims is the executive officer aboard the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Patrick Dreiss)
USCGC Frederick Hatch's Lt. j.g. Mary Sims awarded for excellence in Pacific maritime operations
