Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. j.g. Mary Sims recognized for sustained performance [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. j.g. Mary Sims recognized for sustained performance

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam leadership recognizes Lt. j.g. Mary Sims for setting an example of excellence on the vast waters of the Pacific Ocean with the prestigious inaugural Sector Guam Officer Excellence Award for the second half of 2023 for her unwavering devotion to duty and outstanding leadership in Guam on March 21, 2024. Sims is the executive officer aboard the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Patrick Dreiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8331230
    VIRIN: 240321-G-G0020-5081
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Sims sisters serve in U.S. Coast Guard
    Lt. j.g. Mary Sims recognized for sustained performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Frederick Hatch's Lt. j.g. Mary Sims awarded for excellence in Pacific maritime operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    excellence
    FRC
    afloat
    JO
    Sims

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT