Sims sisters serve in U.S. Coast Guard

Lt. j.g. Mary Sims (right) and Lt. j.g. Emma Sims (left), stand for a photo in Guam where Mary is stationed and Emma's then ship, USCGC Kimball (WMSL 725), made a port call in on Feb. 21, 2023. Both sisters are currently serving afloat in the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
USCGC Frederick Hatch's Lt. j.g. Mary Sims awarded for excellence in Pacific maritime operations
