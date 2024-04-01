Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sims sisters serve in U.S. Coast Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Sims sisters serve in U.S. Coast Guard

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. j.g. Mary Sims (right) and Lt. j.g. Emma Sims (left), stand for a photo in Guam where Mary is stationed and Emma's then ship, USCGC Kimball (WMSL 725), made a port call in on Feb. 21, 2023. Both sisters are currently serving afloat in the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Sims sisters serve in U.S. Coast Guard
    Lt. j.g. Mary Sims recognized for sustained performance

    USCGC Frederick Hatch's Lt. j.g. Mary Sims awarded for excellence in Pacific maritime operations

    USCG
    Guam
    afloat
    Sims

