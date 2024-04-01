Sims sisters serve in U.S. Coast Guard

Lt. j.g. Mary Sims (right) and Lt. j.g. Emma Sims (left), stand for a photo in Guam where Mary is stationed and Emma's then ship, USCGC Kimball (WMSL 725), made a port call in on Feb. 21, 2023. Both sisters are currently serving afloat in the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8331229 VIRIN: 230221-G-IA651-1823 Resolution: 1044x1461 Size: 581.19 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: FAIRHOPE, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN