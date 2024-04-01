Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Richard Seif visits USS Frank Cable [Image 2 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Richard Seif visits USS Frank Cable

    GUAM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 3, 2024) – Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses the crew of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during an all-hands call on Polaris Point in Apra Harbor, Guam, April 3, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 20:50
    Photo ID: 8331067
    VIRIN: 240403-N-YQ428-1018
    Resolution: 4041x2273
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Richard Seif visits USS Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

