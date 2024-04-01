Rear Adm. Richard Seif visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 3, 2024) – Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses the crew of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during an all-hands call on Polaris Point in Apra Harbor, Guam, April 3, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

