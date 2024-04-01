Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry [Image 7 of 7]

    DSD Meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks hosts Australian Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8329764
    VIRIN: 240409-D-PM193-3053
    Resolution: 4908x3272
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Australia
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

