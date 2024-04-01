Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks hosts Australian Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 14:27
|Photo ID:
|8329759
|VIRIN:
|240409-D-PM193-3007
|Resolution:
|6802x4535
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
